Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has ruled out signing more attacking players in the summer despite the anticipated departure of striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

United strengthened their attack with the signing of Alexis Sanchez from Arsenal in January, with Henrikh Mkhitaryan moving in the opposite direction in a straight swap deal.

Ibrahimovic, 36, is in the final six months of his contract at Old Trafford and is widely expected to leave at the end of the season, with reports linking him with a move to Major League Soccer side Los Angeles Galaxy.

Speaking after United's 2-0 win over Huddersfield, Mourinho said he is happy with the attacking options at his disposal and would not seek a replacement for Ibrahimovic if he leaves.

"We have Alexis, [Romelu] Lukaku, [Anthony] Martial, [Marcus] Rashford," the Red Devils boss was quoted as saying by the Independent.

"Rashford can play on the left and the right, Alexis is exactly the same. All of them apart from Lukaku can play from behind as the second striker.

"That's why I say that it's bad for you because you like to have things to write and speculate, especially in the summer, but I don't want attacking players so don't speak about attacking players that are coming here because nobody is coming here."

United have been linked with summer moves for Atletico Madrid forward Antoine Griezmann and Real Madrid pair Cristiano Ronaldo and Gareth Bale, but Mourinho said he would focus on improving the attacking players he has in his squad over recruiting further new players.

"We have Mata, Lukaku, Rashford, Martial, Alexis, I don't want attacking players," he said. "Speculation in the summer you have to go to other areas, attacking players I am really happy.

"We have to improve not in the quality of the players. We have to improve in the dynamic in the team, and in the efficiency because even [against Huddersfield] it is a game to score more than two."