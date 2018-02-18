Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho says he is unsure if Paul Pogba will play in the Champions League round of 16 first leg against Sevilla as the midfielder is suffering from a bout of illness.

Pogba, 24, missed United's 2-0 win over Huddersfield in the FA Cup fifth round on 17 February, with Mourinho revealing that the Frenchman was taken ill the night before the game.

The Red Devils manager said he did not yet have clarity over Pogba's availability for the midweek trip to Spain and is waiting to hear more from the club's medical department.

The development comes after Mourinho was forced to deny that his relationship with Pogba had broken down over the latter's unhappiness at the position he is being asked to play.

"Yesterday he was working normally with us. We prepared for the game, we gave the last touches in the tactical play, we gave the last touches on the set-plays and I told the players the team," Mourinho was quoted as saying by the Daily Mail.

"He was in the team but this morning he was not feeling right to play. Then I have to prepare a new team. So he's ill and now we have to wait to see what is going on.

"Just as curiosity, it was Michael Carrick who replaced Paul. Paul was going to play on the left side as a number eight in a 4-3-3," the United boss added.

"Then when the doctor told me Paul was not feeling good to play. We moved [Nemanja] Matic to the left which is not his favourite position and Michael to his traditional number six."

Pogba has failed to complete the full 90 minutes in his last three appearances for United amid a poor run of form and was substituted midway through the second half in the 1-0 defeat against Newcastle.

The Frenchman cut a visibly frustrated figure on the United bench at St James' Park as the Red Devils fell 16 points behind Premier League leaders Manchester City.