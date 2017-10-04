Former Arsenal defender Stuart Robson believes Manchester United has what it takes to mount a serious title challenge by getting the better of sides who finished in the top six last season.

The Red Devils face Liverpool, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur in three of the four games after the international break which is deemed to be a make or break period for the challengers.

United have made a brilliant start to the campaign, scoring 32 goals in their last nine games in all competitions. They are currently second in the table behind Manchester City who lead them on goal difference.

United are yet to face a single top five side this season with their only draw in the league coming against Stoke City, winning six of the rest. Lukaku has been among the biggest contributors to United's tally so far this season, banging in 10 goals in as many games.

"Going to Liverpool is always difficult for Manchester United because of the atmosphere and the rivalry between the two clubs," Robson told ESPN FC, as quoted by the Express. "But United are a better team at the moment and Liverpool are defending poorly so if they play well they should beat Liverpool.

"Tottenham at home will be a tough game because they're very good away from home and Harry Kane is in top form. Chelsea, if they play like they did against Manchester City and allow United to dominate the play they will get a win there as well.

"I think they're playing with greater pace. The wide players are running with the ball well. Lukaku is running off the back of defenders and looks a real threat on the counter-attack. Even without Paul Pogba the midfield is working well together. The back four are looking as well they are understanding exactly what their roles are."