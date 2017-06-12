Manchester United are closing in on their second and third signings of the summer following the arrival of Victor Lindelof as the club's first acquisition ahead of next season.

Alvaro Morata is expected to join the Red Devils from Real Madrid after struggling for game time under Zinedine Zidane at the Santiago Bernabeu. The Spain international is keen to play regular first-team football at the highest level and has reportedly chosen Old Trafford as his next destination.

According to Spanish publication Marca, the Portuguese manager has personally spoken to Morata and convinced him that United is the right place for him to continue his development. It is claimed that Mourinho is ready to make the 24-year-old the focal point of his attack next season.

Morata and the United manager share a good relationship as it was the latter who gave him his debut during his stint as the Spanish capital club's manager between 2010 and 2013. Mourinho is desperate to strengthen his forward line ahead of next season after seeing his side struggle to consistently score goals during the course of the campaign. Moreover, they have released their top scorer Zlatan Ibrahimovic after he sustained a long-term knee injury.

The Real forward, who scored 15 goals in 26 league appearances this season, is said to be keen to find a new club and with Mourinho promising him an important role in the team, he is ready to make United his new home. The 20-time English champions are expected to make a fresh offer of around €70m (£61.5m).

Meanwhile, AS Monaco midfielder-defender Fabinho is another target for the former Chelsea manager and according to the Manchester Evening News, the Brazil international is close to sealing a move to United. Manchester City were also credited with interest, but their city-rivals are said to be in advanced negotiations with the Brazilian over a summer move to Old Trafford.

The 23-year-old, who was primarily a right-back was deployed as a defensive midfielder last season, and despite playing in a deep lying role, he contributed with 12 goals and six assists to help the Principality club win the Ligue 1 title and reach the semi-finals of the Champions League.