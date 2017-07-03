Manchester United have confirmed 10 additions to their academy with former Chelsea youngster Di'Shon Bernard among those to join the club's under-18 ranks.

Following a shake-up of the club's academy with former midfielder Nicky Butt installed as the man to oversee the job of ensuring there is a steady flow of talent running through the club, there has been a wave of exciting new arrivals at United over the last 12 months.

Dutch youngster Tahith Chong and England youth international Joshua Bohui signed deals with the club last August and that trend has continued in recent months, with former Paris Saint-Germain youngster Aliou Badara Traore reportedly signing a contract along with 16-year-old Largie Ramazani, who arrives from Charlton Athletic.

United are still to officially confirm the arrival of the duo, but have announced their new academy intake for the 2017-18 campaign that includes Bernard and Northern Ireland Under-17 captain, Ethan Galbraith.

Galbraith's arrival in Manchester from Linfield was confirmed by the Northern Irish FA in June and he will join the former Chelsea defender in Kieran McKenna's Under-18 side next season.

Bernard reacted enthusiastically to the news he had joined United on Sunday (2 July), retweeting a supporter who warned Chelsea would regret missing out on him.

Among the list of new intakes are Manchester-born duo D'Mani Bughail-Mellor and Brandon Williams and Wales Under-17 international Dylan Levitt.

Traore and Ramazani's names are absent from the list despite suggestions they signed deals with the club on Sunday. Both are likely to be announced in the very near future however with United noting "more additions still to be confirmed" in their release.

Ramazani, born in Burundi, has signed on for four years with the Old Trafford club, reports Belgium's Het Niewsblad , with the youngster pictured holding a United shirt aloft while stood outside the club's Carrington training complex.

The group is scheduled to fly to Austria this weekend for the beginning of their pre-season training camp.