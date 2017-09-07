Manchester United have confirmed the signing of 16-year-old Spanish talent Arnau Puigmal with the midfielder now officially part of Kieran KcKenna's Under-18 squad.

United agreed a deal to take the Espanyol midfielder to Old Trafford in July with the teenager leaving the Spanish side's Cadete A side for United's revered youth academy.

While an agreement was struck back in July, Puigmal only recently received international clearance to make the move and confirmed his arrival at the club via his Instagram account on Monday, writing: "Very happy and proud to announce that I am a new Manchester United player, a dream come true. It's time to work, come on the red devils."

United have now also confirmed the paper work has been finalised with Under-18 coach McKenna eager to see what the midfielder can contribute.

"He's a really dynamic, technical midfield player who likes to drive forward and carry the ball," McKenna told United's official website. "He can handle the ball really well and seems a lovely young man too. His English is coming along and he's settling well, so I am sure he'll enjoy his time at the club."

Overseen by head of academy Nicky Butt, United have upped their efforts to secure the most talented young players from the United Kingdom and abroad over the last year. Among those to sign for the club this summer are former Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Aliou Traore, former Chelsea youngster Di-Shon Bernard and Northern Ireland Under-17 captain Ethan Galbraith.

The 16-year-old Largie Ramazani also arrived from Charlton Athletic. With the winger already making a positive impression around Carrington.

"Largie is a tricky wide player who was with Charlton and likes to play on either side," said McKenna. "He is very two-footed and likes to score goals. He has a bubbly personality and usually has a smile on his face around the place. He is one of the younger ones but I am sure he can do very well."