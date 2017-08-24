Manchester United have confirmed striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic has re-signed for the club on a one-year deal.

The 35-year-old made 46 appearances and scored 28 goals in a superb first season in English football last term before a serious knee injured suffered in a Europa League quarter-final clash against Anderlecht curtailed his campaign.

The injury had been expected to rule him out for the rest of the year and the former Sweden international was released at the end of his contract in June. However, Ibrahimovic has made rapid progress in his recovery and says he will now return to Old Trafford to "finish what I started."

"It was always mine and the club's intention for me to stay. I cannot wait to get back out on that Old Trafford pitch, but I also know that I have to take my time to make sure that I am ready. I have been working hard and will continue to do so to make sure I am in the best possible condition for my return to the pitch."

Reports on Thursday suggested Ibrahimovic has targeted United's Premier League clash against Tottenham Hotspur on 28 October as a possible return date. Manager Jose Mourinho however expects the impact of the Swede's return to be felt during the second half of the season.

Mourinho said: "We are delighted Zlatan is on the road to recovery and we are equally delighted to have his ambition and experience back with us. After his contribution last season he deserves our trust and we will be patient waiting for him to return. I have no doubt that he will be important in the second part of the season."

Ibrahimovic will wear the number 10 shirt, vacated by Wayne Rooney this summer, after Romelu Lukaku was awarded the number nine following his £75m arrival from Everton.

Mourinho has made no secret of his desire to re-sign the veteran striker throughout the summer transfer window, having hinted previously he will have a key role to play for the club in 2018.