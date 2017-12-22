Manchester United are reportedly keeping tabs on Borussia Dortmund attacker and previous Liverpool target Christian Pulisic as manager Jose Mourinho searches for a versatile playmaker ahead of the January transfer window.

Pulisic has not hit extraordinary heights this term but he has given a good account of himself at the Westfalenstadion as Dortmund's season has swiftly unravelled under Peter Bosz, who was sacked earlier this month.

The USA international, a leading light for both his country and club side after Ousmane Dembele left to join Barcelona in acrimonious circumstances during the summer transfer window, has scored three times and provided just one assist for Dortmund so far this season but is still seen as one of the world's hottest young prospects having only turned 19 in September.

United are no stranger to Pulisic's potential and have scouted him on a number of occasions in recent months, according to the Daily Mail. United's close rivals Liverpool have also been credited with an interest in the teenager, but their £35m approach was reportedly rebuffed by BVB last year.

Liverpool are unlikely to reignite their interest in Pulisic having signed Mohamed Salah and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain in the summer transfer window, but their stance may change if Philippe Coutinho does leave for Barcelona. If the Brazilian does depart Merseyside for Catalonia, Jurgen Klopp's men will likely pursue a move for Monaco midfielder and Arsenal target Thomas Lemar, with recent reports suggesting they are ready to go back in for the France international in the coming months.

United boss Mourinho has been on the lookout for a creative midfielder since the summer, with his pursuit of Inter Milan star Ivan Perisic eventually proving fruitless. The former Chelsea and Real Madrid manager is also believed to be pursuing Bordeaux winger Malcom and his previous cohort at Stamford Bridge Willian, who has ruled out an exit in January.

Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich are also unsurprisingly interested in Pulisic's signature, and the Bavarians have previous for snaffling the cream of BVB's crop in order to further assert their dominance in Germany.

Any attacker who arrives at Old Trafford may prove to be Henrikh Mkhitaryan's replacement; the Armenian has been frozen out of the first-team set-up under Mourinho for a second time after falling out with the Portuguese coach and has been linked with a January exit.