Manchester United continue to sweat over the injury to Romelu Lukaku after the Belgium Football Association confirmed that the striker has not traveled with the rest of the squad to Sarajevo for their clash against Bosnia on Friday (6 October).

The striker picked up an ankle injury ahead of the Red Devils' game against Crystal Palace before the ongoing international break, but played the entirety of their 4-0 win before leaving to join up with his national team.

Lukaku missed training on Monday (2 October) and underwent a scan which revealed that there was no major damage. But the United forward continued to train away from the rest of the squad and was rated as a doubt for their game against Bosnia.

"Romelu Lukaku underwent an MRI scan but no fracture or structural damage has been diagnosed," the Belgian FA communicated via the team's official twitter account.

The Belgian FA have confirmed that he will continue his recovery process at the Move to Cure centre in Antwerp with the hope of being available for their game against Cyprus on Tuesday (10 October).

Roberto Martinez is keen to give him game time despite Belgium already sealing qualification to next year's World Cup in Russia.

"Lukaku will not join us in for the game against Bosnia and Herzegovina. Individual recovery towards Tuesday," the Belgian FA said via their official twitter account.

Jose Mourinho will be relieved that his top marksman has not been risked for the game against Bosnia and will be hoping that he is allowed to recover sufficiently rather than being rushed into action for the game against Cyprus.

Lukaku has started his Old Trafford career in blistering fashion and is the front runner for the Golden Boot after scoring seven goals in as many games this season.

The Portuguese manager will be keen to have the striker fit and ready when United resume their Premier League campaign in a Saturday (14 October) clash against Liverpool after the international break.