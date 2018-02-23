Manchester United are open to allowing Matteo Darmian to join Juventus in the summer transfer window after reports in Italy claimed an agreement for the 28-year-old to join the Serie A champions had been reached.

Calciomercato understand that following discussions between Juve and Darmian's entourage a deal has been struck to bring the versatile defender back to Serie A at the end of the season.

The report – which also notes Napoli as an interested party - adds that United are receptive to an offer from Juventus and have not set their valuation of Darmian too high, with his contract due to expire in the summer of 2019.

In January, The Mirror reported that Darmian has been informed he was surplus to requirements at United and would be allowed to leave for £17m, with Roma among the clubs monitoring the situation.

Massimiliano Allegri's side want to add Darmian to their defensive ranks to replace the outgoing Stephan Lichsteiner, who is out of contract in June, and compete for a place alongside Mattia de Sciglio and Leonardo Spinazzola - who is currently on loan at Atalanta.

Darmian moved to Old Trafford from Torino in July 2015 for a reported £12.7m [BBC Sport] but has failed to nail down a regular place in the first team under Jose Mourinho, since the departure of Louis van Gaal.

In two-and-a-half seasons with United, the ex-AC Milan man has made just 67 starts in all competitions, while his performances in one of the club's problem positions has left a lot to be desired.

This season has seen him make just 12 appearances in all, with Antonio Valencia, Luke Shaw and Ashley Young all ahead of him in the pecking order, while his last top flight outing came in the win at Arsenal on 2 December.

Nevertheless, despite having spiralled out of contention under Mourinho, Darmian is expected to be part of the Italy squad which faces Argentina and England next month.

The need for a new full-back comes amid reports in January that the Juventus board are unwilling to offer Switzerland international Lichsteiner a new contract, according to Goal.com.

The 34-year-old was awarded a one-year deal last season but despite making 21 appearances in all competitions for Juventus the club's hierarchy want to offload the 34-year-old at the end of the campaign.