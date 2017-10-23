Huddersfield Town forward Tom Ince believes that Manchester United lack the fluidity of their title rivals Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City as the Red Devils succumbed to their first league defeat of the season against the newly promoted side.

Errors from Juan Mata and Victor Lindelof led to the Terriers establishing a 2-0 lead in the first half at the John Smith's Stadium, with Marcus Rashford scoring a late consolation goal for the visitors. Jose Mourinho was fuming at the performance and stated that the team had to collectively take responsibility for the upset.

The loss leaves them five points behind leaders City and level on points with Tottenham, who pulverised Liverpool 4-1 on Sunday (22 October). Ince believes that United are a top-level side who can put any team to the sword but do not have the attacking prowess of their title rivals and are very slow in the build-up.

"Listen, the manager knows that toe-to-toe we can't deal with Manchester United," said summer signing Ince, son of former United favourite Paul Ince, as quoted by ESPN. "They have got superior players who are world-class, elite players. But all we can do is give the attitude and have the right mentality and desire to try and work for each other.

"When you look at United, they're obviously a top quality side but they don't really play with the same fluidity as your Spurs or your Man Citys. They build up the game quite slow, they like to get it out wide and we felt that if we could win the ball the back and try to exploit the space in behind -- the space the full-backs leave because they go so high -- then we were able to do that.

"Yeah, of course, it's a shock to the system for them because obviously they've come here expecting to win, but we're happy with the three points and a great day for the town. I don't think you can show intimidation to a side like this. If you show that then they see that you're weak and they know that you're in awe of the players they've got."