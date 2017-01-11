Lyon are keen to sign Manchester United attacking duo Memphis Depay and Adnan Januzaj but could face competition from Everton for the Dutchman. Depay has barely featured under Jose Mourinho this season while Januzaj – a forgotten man at Old Trafford – is currently on loan at Sunderland.

Depay joined United from PSV Eindhoven in a deal believed to be worth £30m ($36m, €34.6m) in 2015 but The Daily Mail reports that the Red Devils have set a £15m price tag on the versatile attacker. Januzaj, who spent the first half of last season on loan at Borussia Dortmund, has not pulled up any trees at The Stadium of Light, providing just one assist in 13 Premier League appearances. The 21-year-old is keen on a permanent move away from United.

Lyon are keen on bringing both Depay and Januzaj to The Parc Olympique Lyonnais but the former's £100,000-a-week wages could prove to be a stumbling block. The Ligue 1 outfit also have concerns over Depay's attitude, while it remains to be seen if Sunderland agree to terminate Januzaj's loan early.

Everton have been interested in Depay for a number of months but have so fair failed to produce an offer that Mourinho's men see as acceptable. Ronald Koeman's side are close to concluding a deal for another United outcast, though, with Morgan Schneiderlin set to swap Manchester for Merseyside in a £22m deal.

Mourinho wants Depay to leave Manchester United on a permanent deal this month but the club's position on the winger's future may change as the window draws to a close. The 22-year-old has made just eight appearances so far this season, with his sole start coming against Northampton in the EFL Cup in September. He has seen just 20 minutes of Premier League game-time for United since the start of the current campaign.