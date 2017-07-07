Everton star Romelu Lukaku will undergo his Manchester United medical in Los Angeles ahead of his £75m switch to Old Trafford.

The 24-year-old was a transfer target for the Red Devils and Chelsea. It was believed that the striker was all but set to join the Premier League champions as the attacker was the priority signing for the Blues manager Antonio Conte.

United hijacked Chelsea's move for Lukaku and they agreed to a £75m ($97.3m) fee with the Merseyside club for their star player. The 20-time English champions' approach for the Premier League striker has suddenly forced them to end interest in signing Real Madrid' Alvaro Morata.

According to the Guardian, Lukaku will undergo his medical in Los Angeles, where he is holidaying with United star Paul Pogba. The France international is the former Chelsea man's friend and both of them are managed by the same agent, Mino Raiola.

The Red Devils have completed the signing of Victor Lindelof, who has been their only addition so far this summer. The Swedish International's deal was completed in June as he arrived at Old Trafford from Benfica.

Jose Mourinho was frustrated with his side's lack of transfer activity and wants to conclude the deal for Lukaku. The Belgium international has played under the former Inter Milan and Real manager when the two were at Chelsea.

It was the current United manager who sanctioned Lukaku's sale to Everton in 2014 when he was in charge at Stamford Bridge. The striker is set to reunite with his former manager at Old Trafford and will become their second signing of the summer transfer window.

Chelsea were believed to be in the pole position in signing their former player. They maintained their stand even after it was revealed that United were closing in on signing the player. With Lukaku set to join the Red Devils, the English champions will be forced to look elsewhere in the market.

Everton striker was set to report for the pre-season training on Friday. However, he is still on holiday with Pogba in the United States. After completing his medical, Lukaku will join his new teammates when they fly to Los Angeles on Sunday. He scored 25 goals for Everton in the league last term.