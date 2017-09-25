Manchester United have already taken the decision to trigger an extension clause in Luke Shaw's contract with the club, according to reports.

Shaw, 22, spent large periods of last season out of favour under Jose Mourinho, with persistent injuries also preventing him from forcing his way back into the first-team picture.

A foot problem suffered last May ended his 2017-18 season early, with the left-back only returning to first-team action off the bench in last Wednesday's (20 September) Carabao Cup victory over Burton Albion.

Despite that return, Shaw was left out of the match-day squad for the clash against former club Southampton on Saturday (23 September) with his manager suggesting the youngster is still some way off a permanent return to the starting XI.

Shaw, however, would appear to have already done enough behind the scenes to convince his manager he is on the right track. Shaw signed a four-year contract at Old Trafford in 2014 that will expire next summer. But like most contracts the club have handed out in recent years, United have the option to extend that deal until 2019 with The Sun claiming that step has already been taken.

Shaw has featured three times for the club's Under-23 side this season as he attempts to return to full fitness, with Mourinho prepared to be patient over the England international's return.

"He hasn't played for six months. If he doesn't play for six months, I don't expect him to arrive on Wednesday and be the man of the match and to be running up and down for 45 minutes. It's just a process, he doesn't play for a long, long time," Mourinho said.

"You have other players in the Premier League that are not starting matches in this moment and their managers say they're not in the best condition. We're speaking about some of the best players in the Premier League. Luke had surgery and a long time without playing football. I cannot expect him to be back and strong in his work."