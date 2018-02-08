Manchester United starlet Angel Gomes made another statement of intent with an impressive performance for the club's Under-19 side against Serbian side .

Nicky Butt's young side booked a place in the last 16 of the Uefa Youth League with a 2-0 away in Belgrade on Wednesday [7 February]. Highly-rated Belgian teenager Indy Boonen opened the scoring for his side after 19 minutes before the victory was sealed thanks to an own goal from defender Mihajlo Ivancevic, as United survived some brutal challenges from the home side to progress into the next round.

Another thrilling performance from Gomes caught the attention of United fans on social media. Despite being targeted with a couple of heavy challenges early on, the 17-year-old produced a dazzling piece of individual brilliance in the first-half, coming in from the left to dance past two defenders before seeing his drive on goal denied by an excellent save from the opposition's goalkeeper.

Gomes was repeatedly hacked down as the contest wore on but United's young charges largely kept their cool in what was a resolute display from Butt's side.

After the match, Gomes wrote on Twitter: "Professional performance from the boys 2-0 win in difficult conditions, through to the last 16, come on United," with fans quickly paying tribute to his performance – with one user likening his performance to that of United legend Paul Scholes.

Gomes became United's youngest ever player since the great Duncan Edwards when he came off the bench to replace Wayne Rooney in United's last game of the season last term, before providing an exciting cameo off the bench in the club's FA Cup fourth round victory over Yeovil Town in January.

The attacking midfielder replaced Marcus Rashford with just two minutes of the match remaining, quickly picking up the ball and jinking past his marker before firing into the side netting.

"He wanted to score the goal. But it's normal," Mourinho told MUTV after Gomes' second first-team appearance. "It's nice and good for him. So, so young. Last year, he had his debut and he's been training with us now and again. He had this feeling of being in the first team and immediately had confidence and quality. I'm happy for the kid."