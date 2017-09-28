Manchester United forward Anthony Martial has undergone a scan to determine the extent of a thigh problem suffered in the Champions League victory over CSKA Moscow, reports in France claim.

Martial, 21, was in sensational form as United sealed a 4-1 win away in Russia on Wednesday night (27 September), providing two assists for Romelu Lukaku and taking his tally for the season to five goals in nine appearances with a cool finish from the penalty spot.

The France international also had a key role to play in United's fourth, forcing a good save out of Igor Akinfeev in the CSKA goal with Henrikh Mkhitaryan getting onto the rebound, having also laid on a golden opportunity for Lukaku to seal his hat-trick.

But his night was cut short on 72 minutes when after signalling to the United bench he was replaced by Marcus Rashford, limping straight down the tunnel after leaving the pitch.

Speaking after the match, Mourinho revealed he had been ready for the forward to finish the match before those plans suddenly changed. He told BT Sport: "A goal is always important even on a penalty, but his contribution was good. It was a pity he could not play for 90 minutes because I was ready to let him on the pitch for the whole game."

Mourinho did not confirm what, if any, problem his forward had picked up, but according to SFR Sport, the former Monaco starlet left the field carrying a thigh injury.

Scans today will determine the exact nature of the problem and how long it might sideline him for, according to the publication. Mourinho is expected to provide further clarification at his pre-match press conference on Friday afternoon.

United welcome the league's bottom side Crystal Palace to Old Trafford on Saturday in the final round of games before October's international break. That window could provide Martial with the opportunity to recover from any knocks, with France manager Didier Deschamps deciding not call upon him for his Les Bleus squad for upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Bulgaria and Belarus.

Speaking in a press conference, Deschamps explained that despite Martial's healthy contribution this season, he has not forgotten past instances where the young forward has failed to take his opportunities with the national side.

"He has often had that role with us and hasn't always performed unfortunately," Deschamps said, ESPN report. "He is undoubtedly more effective when he starts a game than when he comes off the bench, which is also the case for Alexandre [Lacazette], probably.

"Anthony is a lot better because he is making a difference in games. Of course his last match put him in a very good light; he set up three and scored himself with a penalty. He is getting back to a good level, he is being used more by Mourinho. He could have been included."

He added: "I can only encourage him to continue and make me think it over again and again."