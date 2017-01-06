Jose Mourinho has confirmed Manchester United are ready to cash in onM organ Schneiderlin and Memphis Depay during the January transfer window. However, the Portuguese boss warned Everton, WBA and other potential suitors that any exit is dependent on a club matching the Red Devils' asking price.

Everton and West Brom have been heavily linked with the French midfielder in recent weeks, while Toffees manager Ronald Koeman is also keen on bringing Depay to Goodison Park.

However, United have reportedly turned down proposals from both clubs for Schneiderlin, with Mourinho looking to recoup a significant part of the £24m ($29.5m) paid to lure him from Southampton in 2015.

French outfit Nice has also tried to get the services of Depay on loan, but club president Jean Pierre Rivere recently revealed they had been forced to end their interest in the player due to United's high demands.

Mourinho has now confirmed those stories, warning that anyone after his charges will need to pay through the nose.

"Their situation is exactly the same. I will allow them to leave the club, I will allow them to leave if the right offer comes and until this moment [it hasn't]," Mourinho said ahead of Saturday's visit of Reading. "We are waiting for something that a couple of weeks ago looked 100%. In this moment, it looks like 0% because we don't have any offer that is close to the quality the players have."

The boss has left both players out of the squad for the FA Cup tie with Reading, after confirming the pair won't play again until their futures are resolved.

"I don't think about them as options at this moment. In normal conditions, they would be selected for the match tomorrow, and they aren't, because we are waiting."