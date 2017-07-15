Manchester United goalkeeper Sam Johnstone has returned to Aston Villa for yet another loan spell after impressing for Steve Bruce's side in the Championship last season. The English stopper becomes the Red Devils' seventh summer departure.

The 24-year-old goalkeeper has joined the Championship outfit on a season-long loan after it was clear that he was not part of Jose Mourinho's plans for the upcoming season. Johnstone has been with United his entire career but is yet to make a competitive appearance for the senior team and his current loan is his seventh since being promoted to the first-team in 2011.

David de Gea, Sergio Romero and Joel Pereira are ahead of the Englishman at the moment, but the club were not willing to allow him to leave on a permanent basis. The Villa manager was impressed with his performances last season when he managed eight clean sheets in 21 appearances in the Championship and was keen to bring him back this summer.

Johnstone had attracted interest from a number of suitors but chose to return to Villa. The goalkeeper is delighted to be back and is hoping the club can improve their standing this season and achieve their dream of returning to the Premier League. The former England Under-20 international is expected to join the club on the remainder of their pre-season campaign which will see them travel to Germany.

"I am delighted to be back," Johnstone told Villa's official website. "I really enjoyed my last spell here – it's a great club with top players and passionate fans."

"I can't wait to get started now. I believe it can be a special season for all of us and I will be working hard each and every day to produce the kind of performances that will help us achieve what we're aiming for," the United goalkeeper added.