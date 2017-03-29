James Wilson is delighted to be back at Manchester United for rehabilitation as the striker delivered a positive update on the knee injury he suffered during his loan spell at Derby County earlier this season.

Jose Mourinho allowed the Red Devils' academy graduate to join the Championship side on a season-long loan deal last summer. However, his time at the Pride Park Stadium was cut short due to anterior-cruciate ligament damage and returned to Old Trafford in mid-October.

The 21-year-old went under the knife and is still on the sidelines as he is on road to recovery. The England Under-21 international has not set a date to return to the pitch as his immediate focus is to overcome the injury he suffered while on loan with the Rams. The striker remains hopeful that he can rediscover the goalscoring touch when he makes a comeback from the long layoff.

"I was hoping that everything went well with the surgery. It was a very simple surgery, Steve Bollen did a great job in doing that. I just know I'm going to be back to what I was before anyway, so I'm just staying positive at the moment," Wilson told MUTV.

"With an ACL [anterior-cruciate ligament], you know it's going to be like eight months and that pretty much ruled the season out. So, like I say, there is no rush for me. There are days when you're just trying to get through it and keep going, I'd say, but I think I'm at the best club to come back to for the rehabilitation.

"The positives are it's a break and I can kind of work towards things I probably couldn't do during the season. I'm working hard in the gym and that's something I've probably not had the chance to do with games coming thick and fast everywhere. I think it has benefited me in that way. But, yeah, it's very frustrating not to be out on the grass every day, knocking the ball about."

"Well, I came back in the summer and my finishing was still there so hopefully, when I get back on the pitch, it will still be there. I know it will be."