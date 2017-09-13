Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho expects his star player Paul Pogba to be out for a "few weeks" after suffering a hamstring injury in his side's 3-0 victory over FC Basel in the Champions League.

The Portuguese tactician handed the former Juventus midfielder the captain's armband against the Swiss champions. He lasted only 19 minutes and was forced to be withdrawn after he pulled his hamstring.

Mourinho has already admitted that he is unaware of the extent of the injury and stressed that he will not "cry" after Pogba's latest setback. The 20-time English champions' boss stressed that muscular injury prevents a player from getting on to the pitch for a few weeks and he expects it to be the same with the France international.

"I don't know [the extent]. I just know from experience it's a muscular injury. In my experience, muscular injuries stop you from playing for a few weeks, I think," Mourinho explained, as quoted by United's official website.

According to the Manchester Evening News, Pogba left the ground on crutches. It is the second time in this calendar year that the 24-year-old has suffered a hamstring injury. Last time he picked up a similar injury was in March and was sidelined for more than three weeks.

United will welcome Ronald Koeman's Everton in the next league tie on 17 September, following which they host Burton Albion in the Carabao Cup next midweek. Mourinho's side will also face CSKA Moscow in the Champions League, which is sandwiched between two league ties against Southampton and Crystal Palace in the league, in September.

It is followed by an international break for two weeks, after which the Red Devils travel to Anfield to face Liverpool on 14 October. United fans will be hoping that Pogba could be fit in time to face Jurgen Klopp's side.