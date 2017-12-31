Jose Mourinho has ruled out star striker Romelu Lukaku for Manchester United's next two fixtures.

The Red Devils travel to Goodison Park to face Everton on New Year's Day and four days later host Derby County in the third round of the FA Cup. The Belgium international was stretchered off the field in his side's goalless draw against Southampton early in the game after receiving treatment for over six minutes.

Wesley Hoedt headed back into Lukaku's head, which saw the former Chelsea and Everton man lie still on the pitch. He was replaced by Marcus Rashford early in the first half and Mourinho said the initial diagnosis suggests the striker is not expected to spend a long spell on the sidelines.

"I don't know. I know that normally bad, bad news arrives immediately. Bad news didn't arrive. I think that there's a problem for the next two matches. For sure," Mourinho told United's official website.

"That's football. He was just unlucky. I think the Dutch central defender goes with him for the ball and it's unlucky for Romelu and unlucky for Hoedt. It was nothing aggressive and, hopefully, nothing important. But the first consequence of is he didn't play for the rest of the game."

The Portuguese tactician also has the services of Zlatan Ibrahimovic in the squad to lead United's attack. However, the former Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain striker was not included in the squad.

The United manager confirmed that the Swede is set to be out of action for a month due to a knee problem. With Lukaku and Ibrahimovic's latest setbacks, Mourinho is now left with Rashford and Martial as his only options up front.

"Zlatan is one month out. I don't know about [Romelu] Lukaku. Of course, you miss your striker and your target man," United manager said.

"You only have two attacking players on the bench, Rashford and [Anthony] Martial and you lose one of them immediately. I wanted a third change late in the game and I didn't have a third attacking player so that's difficult."

Lukaku and Ibrahimovic now join defenders Eric Bailly, Antonio Valencia, Matteo Darmian, Chris Smalling, along with midfield duo of Marouane Fellaini and Michael Carrick in United's treatment room.