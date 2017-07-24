Jose Mourinho has revealed that he will be without three players for the start of the Premier League season with Luke Shaw, Ashley Young and Marcos Rojo all serving long term injuries.

Marcos Rojo had suffered a serious knee ligament injury in the Europa League quarter-final win over Anderlecht in April and is expected to be out till the end of the year. Shaw is out of contention after he suffered a foot injury later that month, while Young had to go under the knife for a groin surgery after pulling up at Celta Vigo.

They were part of the contingent that travelled to the United States with the remainder of the United squad to continue their rehabilitation and the Portuguese manager reiterated that Shaw would be the first to return to the first team.

United have already spent £100m ($129m) this summer with additions in the form of Romelu Lukaku up front and Victor Lindelof to shore up their defence. The manager wants a few more additions, but is hopeful that with his first team players returning to the mix, they will be able to strengthen despite their transfer business falling short thus far.

"No chance for the beginning of the Premier League," the United manager stressed, as per the Manchester Evening News. "Shaw is the first one to recover, Marcos will be the last one and Ashley in between. So I would say Luke September, Young October, Marcos December, even January, but it's good to have them.

"It's good for them to be with us, to recover with the group and I have to say the group is really strong and really together and, for them, important to be with us than working in Manchester alone," he added.