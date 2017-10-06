Manchester United defender Phil Jones is expected to be fit to face Liverpool after the international break at Anfield on 14 October.

The 25-year-old has started in all seven Premier League fixtures so far this season. The Red Devils registered a 4-0 victory over Crystal Palace in their last tie. In his pre-match press conference, Jose Mourinho confirmed the centre-back was injured and will not feature against the Eagles.

Jones played the full 90 minutes for the 20-time English champions against Palace. His impressive form saw him being picked for England squad for World Cup qualifiers Slovenia and Lithuania.

However, the former Blackburn Rovers man was forced to withdraw from the squad after an unspecified injury. Jones returned to United's training base as he continues his recovery in order to make himself available for the clash against Jurgen Klopp's side.

According to the Liverpool Echo, Jones was sent back by England due to a knock. The same report claims the Merseyside club expects the England international to be fit when United visit Anfield for the league clash.

He has been vital in United's defence this season, alongside Eric Bailly. Against Palace, the Ivory Coast international was replaced by Chris Smalling. The latter partnered Jones in the heart of the back four and were successful in keeping a clean sheet.

Mourinho wanted to avoid burning out Bailly and thus dropped him on the bench. The African defender is expected to return to the starting lineup and partner Jones when they face Liverpool.

Wilkins: Jones is the best centre-back in the Premier League

Meanwhile, former Manchester United Ray Wilkins has heaped praise on Jones and labeled him as the best current centre-back in England's top flight club competition.

When asked who is best centre-back of the season so far, Wilkins said: "I went for Phil Jones."

"I've been a big critic of Phil Jones over the last couple of years because I don't really think he has done enough or improved himself enough to be a Manchester United player to be honest. But I think this season we have seen a different Phil Jones.

"I think that we've seen one that is more mature and is ready to play for Manchester United. Jose Mourinho's picking him all the time in his first XI which is a great sign as well. I think Jones now is starting to come to the fore."