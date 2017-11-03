Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has been handed an injury boost as star midfielder Paul Pogba is reportedly set to return to action when the Red Devils travel to Stamford Bridge to face Chelsea on 5 November.

The France international suffered a hamstring injury in United's win over FC Basel in the first Champions League fixture of the season. He has been on the sidelines since then, only to return to Aon Training Complex before his side's league win over Tottenham Hotspur.

Mourinho was forced to keep his pre-match press conference on Thursday as he was due in Madrid court on Friday. The Portuguese tactician admitted there could be a possibility of players returning from injury for the trip to London.

According to the Sun, Pogba has stepped up from his recovery since returning to United's training base last week. He has already completed a session with the club's fitness coaches and has impressed them so far.

"Paul came back last week and has now resumed full training. He is close to a playing comeback. He had a session with the fitness coaches who said how good and sharp he looked. They were very impressed," a source was quoted as saying by the Sun.

The same report claims that Pogba could be available for selection when they face Chelsea on Sunday. Mourinho is not willing to rush his star player back into the starting XI and could put him on the bench when he faces his former club.

Should he fail to make it to the squad, Pogba is expected to return to the starting lineup after the international break.

Meanwhile, Michael Carrick has featured in only one game so far this season. That came in United's 4-1 win over Burton Albion in the Carabao Cup in September. The former Spurs midfielder has been sidelined with a calf injury and a mystery illness.

The Sun also claims that Carrick has returned to training ahead of the clash against Chelsea. The English midfielder and Pogba's return to training will come as a double boost for Mourinho for the trip to Stamford Bridge.