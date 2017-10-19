Jose Mourinho remains hopeful that Phil Jones can be in contention when Manchester United travel to the John Smith's Stadium to face Huddersfield Town on 21 October.

The 25-year-old impressed for the Red Devils in their goalless draw against Liverpool at Anfield. He was expected to start in the midweek Champions League fixture against Benfica. However, Mourinho dropped him on the bench after confirming the centre-back was not fully fit in his pre-match interview with BT Sport.

United did not reveal the extent of injury, but confirmed he picked it up while on international duty with England during the recent break. The Portuguese tactician remains hopeful that Jones can start against David Wagner's side, while he ruled out Eric Bailly for the trip to face Huddersfield.

United are still without midfield trio of Paul Pogba, Marouane Fellaini and Michael Carrick due to injuries. Mourinho admitted he is still unaware when the midfielders will be available for selection.

"Phil Jones was on the bench because he felt that if we really needed him, he could [play. So if he was at that stage today, on Saturday I think he will be in a condition to play. For Eric Bailly, I think it will be difficult," Mourinho was quoted as saying by United's official website.

"Hopefully some of them [can return at Huddersfield] but I don't know. I don't know about Paul, I don't know about Fellaini."

Marcus Rashford also joined United's injury list after scoring the only goal of the match in his side's 1-0 Champions League victory over Benfica. The 19-year-old was withdrawn in the second half and replace by Anthony Martial.

Mourinho already confirmed Rashford's knee injury in his post match interview with BT Sport. The former Real Madrid and Chelsea manager remains hopeful that the England international is not serious.

United are also without long-term absentees Zlatan Ibrahimvic and Marcos Rojo. The latter traveled with the squad to Portugal and Mourinho confirmed the Argentine international is two weeks away from making a return.