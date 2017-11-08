Paul Pogba is expected to make his long-awaited return to action when Manchester United take on Newcastle United after the ongoing international break on 18 November at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils midfielder has been sidelined since September with a hamstring injury he picked up during United's Champions League win over FC Basel. Pogba has missed a total of 12 games across all competitions during his absence.

The French midfielder's absence has been crucial for Jose Mourinho's side as they have slipped eight points behind Premier League leaders Manchester City. They have lost two of their last three games in the league to Huddersfield Town and Chelsea and the manager will be keen they get back to winning ways at the earliest.

Mourinho was in the dark with regards to Pogba's potential return date as he underwent most of his rehabilitation in the United States. He has since returned to the club's Carrington training complex to complete his recovery process and join the first-team squad members who have not travelled with their respective national teams.

According to the Mirror, the France midfielder will begin training early next week with a view to returning to the first-team squad for the game against the Magpies. The report claims that Mourinho is keen for Pogba to rebuild match fitness and return to peak form for the visit of the current league leaders on 10 December. United also face Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium the week prior to the Manchester derby.

United's record-signing's absence has been damaging not only for Mourinho but also for Romelu Lukaku, who has built a strong understanding on the pitch with the Frenchman. The Belgian forward scored 10 goals in his first nine games for the club, but since Pogba's injury, the former has now gone seven games without finding the net. Former United midfielder Paul Scholes is confident that Pogba's return will coincide with Lukaku's return to form.