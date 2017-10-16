Paul Pogba has hinted that he is nearing a return to action after stepping up his training at Manchester United's Carrington training complex.

The Red Devils midfielder has been out of action since limping out early on during United's win over FC Basel in the Champions League in September and was labelled a long-term absentee by Jose Mourinho.

The Portuguese manager has avoided questions regarding Pogba's injury and refused to set a timeframe for his return. The hamstring injury was worse than first feared and it was reported that he could only return in November.

The 24-year-old made a strong start to the season scoring two goals and setting up as many in his first six games across all competitions, but has since been on the sidelines. United have missed his creativity and drive in midfield and it was more evident during their dire performance against Liverpool on Saturday (14 October).

Pogba has been training hard in a bid to come back sooner rather than later and was recently pictured undergoing an intense session in Miami. He was being put through a number of drills to keep fit during his time off the pitch and his return to Carrington could be a sign that he is nearing a comeback to the first-team.

The former Juventus midfielder posted a video via his official Instagram account with the caption: "Loading..." Mourinho will welcome any news that suggests a quick return for Pogba. The United manager is facing a shortage in midfield at the moment with Michael Carrick and Marouane Fellaini also sidelined with injury.

Ander Herrera and Nemanja Matic were deployed against the Reds at the weekend, but with a busy schedule coming up, they will need all hands on deck. United play six games in the next 20 days in three competitions and Mourinho will need the full depth of his squad at his disposal in order to continue their unbeaten start to the season.