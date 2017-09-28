Jose Mourinho claims being "surrounded by quality players" has made it easier for Romelu Lukaku to score goals at Manchester United.

The Belgium international made a switch to Old Trafford from Everton in the summer transfer window, scoring on his competitive debut for the Red Devils in United's 2-1 defeat to Real Madrid in the Uefa Super Cup.

He has started life at his new club on an extremely positive note, scoring 10 goals in all competitions. This includes a brace in their 4-1 Champions League win over CSKA Moscow on Wednesday (27 September).

Lukaku plays in front of the likes of Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford, Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Juan Mata at United, and Mourinho stressed that these quality players supplying him with the right type of ammunition makes it much easier for the striker to score goals.

"He's having a great record. We know that he's a very good player, he can score lots of goals and playing in a team surrounded by quality players, [it is] even easier to do that. But I have to admit that he's scoring really important goals and almost every game," Mourinho said, as quoted by United's official website.

In the nine matches played so far this season, the 24-year-old has failed to score only once – in United's 2-0 league win over Leicester City.

Lukaku has three goals in the Champions League, which has helped them sit on top of Group A and Mourinho is delighted with his side's performance in Europe's elite club competition.

"For me, the important thing is not that [how much he costs], but the important thing is two matches, six points and a good position in the Champions League. Four more matches to play, but we start really strong and we are almost there."

Meanwhile, Mourinho also heaped praise on Martial after the France international provided the assists for both of Lukaku's goals and also scored from the penalty spot against the Russian outfit.

"Yes, he is understanding and appreciating what I want. I think the game also adapted to his qualities, the way we played adapted to his qualities too. He had lots of freedom and lots of support, lots of quality around him too and I'm happy," he explained while speaking about Martial.