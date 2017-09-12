Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has issued a warning to Eric Bailly and Phil Jones after stating that the two centre-backs need to be "worried" about Victor Lindelof.

The Swedish international was the former Real Madrid and Chelsea manager's first signing of the recently-concluded summer transfer window. The 23-year-old arrived at Old Trafford from Benfica for a fee of around £30.7m ($39.1m).

Lindelof started in United's Uefa Super Cup defeat against Real Madrid before the start of the Premier League season. He partnered Chris Smalling in the heart of the Red Devils' defence as Bailly and Jones were suspended for the clash.

The duo are still suspended for the first Champions League fixture of the 2017/18 campaign against FC Basel. The Portuguese tactician has already confirmed that Lindelof and Smalling will start in the central defending positions against the Swiss outfit.

Mourinho has admitted that he would have still gone ahead with Lindelof and Smalling, even if Bailly and Jones were available for selection against Basel.

"He [Lindelof] is a very good player with a very good potential, and, honestly, I think there are reasons for the other boys, Eric and Jones, for them to be worried because Victor is a very good player," Mourinho explained, as quoted by the Independent.

"I don't think Bailly and Jones are better than them. I think they are the same level, they are just different players.

"Even if Jones and Bailly were not suspended, probably I would still play Lindelof and Smalling tomorrow because for me they are the same level. It is just a question of option.

"We were playing one match per week, I never felt reasons to make changes, but I play them tomorrow and, for me, it is exactly the same as Bailly and Jones."

Lindelof has not featured in the Premier League this season as he is yet to make his domestic debut for United. The Swede claims he is willing to be patient for his chances after admitting there is "tough competition" for a place in the starting XI.