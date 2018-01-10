Manchester United loanee Andreas Pereira has reiterated that he doesn't plan to return to Old Trafford during the current transfer window as he wants to "stay" at Valencia for the rest of the campaign.

The 22-year-old playmaker agreed a loan move to Mestalla on side on deadline day having already spent the previous campaign in La Liga at Granada.

The Belgium-born Brazilian has since become into crucial member of Marcelino Garcia Toral's side, providing five assists and scoring one goal in 19 appearances.

The United loanee began the campaign as a back-up for Carlos Soler on the right wing but he has established himself in Marcelino's starting line-up in recent games.

On Tuesday night [9 January] Pereira helped Valencia to reach the Copa del Rey quarter-finals with a 4-0 win over Las Palmas in one of his best performances since his summer move to Mestalla.

The talented midfielder played the full 90 minutes, provided one assist and was given a three-out-of-three rating by Spanish publication AS on their match report - only matches by hat-trick debutant Luciano Vietto.

Pereira's impressive performances in La Liga has sparked speculation claiming that United could activate an option to recall him during the current January window.

But asked by the Spanish reporters whether he believes that Mourinho will try to call him back this month, Pereira replied as quoted by AS: "I don't know. I know that they are in Dubai [for a training camp] and I don't think he watched the game.

"I'm here and I want to stay. I feel good. I'm playing better and I want to win the cup with Valencia. I felt very good. Each game I feel better, I'm improving. I'm happy to help the team and give my best."

Valencia's general director Mateu Alemany last month expressed his hope of keeping the United star at the Mestalla until at least next summer.

"His future depends on Manchester United. They have a deadline in early January which is in the hands of United and the player," Alemany then admitted due to United's option to recall the midfielder in the winter window.

"We need to be prepared if this situation arises but I have no news that in January he could return there. We are very happy with him."

In November, Pereira confirmed he was happy at Valencia and that extending his loan stay in La Liga for another season would be a "positive option" in order to continue his development.

United will have the final say on any decision after Pereira signed a new contract extension at Old Trafford before agreeing his loan move to Valencia in the summer.