Manchester United will make a decision on whether to let Paul Pogba have a surgery on his hamstring injury next week.

Pogba, 24, has been out of action for the past two weeks after picking up a thigh problem in United's 3-0 win over Basel in the Champions League.

The France midfielder is expected to be sidelined for up to six weeks, with United deliberating on whether he needs surgery to correct the problem.

The Red Devils have approached Finnish surgeon Sakari Orava, who helped Barcelona forward Ousmane Dembele with his recent thigh injury, to assess Pogba.

"His injury is a little different to Dembele because he can heal without surgery," Orava was quoted as saying by FourFourTwo. "A decision will be taken next week.

"This kind of problem is usually a sum of many coincidences and is affected by muscle fatigue as well as rapid stopping and quick turning, with the brain going quicker than the feet."

United boss Jose Mourinho said before the club's win over Southampton that he had "no idea" when Pogba would return to action.

"It is a great opportunity for other players to play," the Portuguese was reported as saying by ESPN. "I am not going to cry or be counting the days for Paul to be back, not at all. Until then, I trust my people.

"Every injury is a different injury. I cannot tell you there is a rule about injured players. Not at all."

Pogba underwent scans at Carrington a day after he suffered the injury at Basel but the results were inconclusive.

Sources told ESPN that United remain hopeful that the injury will heal without surgery. However, if there are no signs of progress in the coming days, the midfielder could have an operation in Finland to speed up the recovery.

Pogba will miss United's Champions League trip to CSKA Moscow next week, along with France's World Cup qualifiers against Bulgaria and Belarus in October.