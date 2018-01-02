Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has hit out at pundits following the club's win over Everton and suggested that the criticism directed towards him from former Red Devils players was being driven by a desire to work at the club.

Mourinho was particularly livid with Paul Scholes, who criticised Paul Pogba after United's goalless draw with Southampton at Old Trafford by saying that the Frenchman did not "look fit" and did not play like a "£90m midfielder".

The Portuguese coach suggested that Scholes's criticism was fuelled by jealousy of the wages that Pogba earns at the club, and went on to accuse the Red Devils legend of being a failed pundit.

"Maybe I'm lucky this time and the kings of the rock and roll who say I was underperforming last time think I have well done this time," Mourinho was quoted as saying by the Daily Telegraph after United's 2-0 win over Everton.

"I think the only thing Paul Scholes does is to criticise. I don't think he comments, he criticises, which is a different thing," he added.

"Not every one of us has to be phenomenal like he was as a player. He was a phenomenal player – that does not mean we all have to be phenomenal. Paul (Pogba) tries to do his best all the time. Sometimes he plays very well, sometimes he plays well, sometimes he doesn't play so well. It's not Paul's fault that he made much more money than Paul Scholes. It's not Paul's fault, it's just the way football is.

"In my mind, Paul Scholes is a phenomenal player. One of the best I have ever seen in midfield. He gave so much to my club that I can only thank him for that. The prestige of this club is based on people like him, so successful here.

"I think they (pundits) would love to be here," Mourinho continued. "They would love to be in the club and that is a problem I cannot resolve."

Goals from Jesse Lingard and Anthony Martial gave United a 2-0 win over Everton on New Year's Day, bringing a four-game winless run to an end.

The Red Devils are now 12 points behind bitter rivals Manchester City, while they were also knocked out of the Carabao Cup by Bristol City last month.