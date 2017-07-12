Manchester United and Manchester City are among the clubs to have made approaches for Paris Saint-Germain defender Serge Aurier, according to reports in France.

Aurier's future at the French giants is now under scrutiny with PSG confirming the signing of Brazil international Dani Alves. The right-back, released by Juventus earlier in July, had been widely expected to join City after reportedly coming to a verbal agreement with his former Barcelona manager Pep Guardiola.

Alves has however turned his back on that deal and has instead signed for Unai Emery's side after he was reportedly offered £12m a year, an offer that blew City's out of the water.

His arrival in the French capital could now prompt Aurier's departure. The Ivory Coast international is no longer PSG's number one choice at right-back and with sufficient cover for Alves in Belgium international Thomas Meunier, L'Equipe suggest the club will now listen to offers for the player, hoping to get a fee in the region of €20m to €25m (£18m to £22m) pounds.

The report suggests that in recent months, a string of clubs have approached the player and his entourage, including both Manchester clubs, Barcelona and Juventus. Both Inter and AC Milan are also interested, but may struggle to meet the 24-year-old's wage demands.

With City's attempts to sign Alves dead in the water, the club have also been frustrated in their attempts to sign Tottenham Hotspur full-back Kyle Walker. The north London side are reportedly demanding a fee of £50m for the England international, with chairman Daniel Levy happy to wait until that price is met.

Having released two recognised right-backs in Bacary Sagna and Pablo Zabaleta along with left-back Gael Clichy, City are desperate to improve the most depleted area of their squad – one which Guardiola values so highly.

United have also been linked with a right-back with 31-year-old Antonio Valencia, who showed signs of fatigue towards the end of last season's gruelling campaign, the club's only recognised option in that area.

Jose Mourinho's set up at Old Trafford last season saw lots of responsibility handed to the right-back, with Valencia given licence to charge forward and support the United attack with Matteo Darmain, Luke Shaw or Daley Blind offering a more reserved role on the left – a trademark Mourinho has used throughout his managerial career.

Another athletic option down the right to ease the pressure on Valencia could be in Mourinho's thinking, with the club also linked with a move for Benfica's Nelson Semedo.