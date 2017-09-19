Marouane Fellaini is yet to accept Manchester United's new contract offer, after the club's latest proposal reportedly did not meet the demands of the Belgian's camp.

The player's representatives and United opened negotiations over a new deal earlier in the week, as Fellaini is out of contract at the end of the season. The Belgian joined United from Everton on deadline day in 2013 and signed a four-year deal with an option to further extend it by an additional 12 months. Earlier in January, the 20-time champions of England took up the option, meaning his current deal will run down at the end of this season.

United are understood to have stuck to their policy of offering a 12-month rolling contract to players aged 30 or older but according to the Daily Mail the Belgium international, who will reach the milestone in November, is thought to want a longer deal.

Fellaini attracted interest from a number of Italian and Turkish clubs in the summer and while his representatives and United are expected to eventually reach a deal, he would be free to talk to foreign clubs from January.

The Belgian received offers from Turkish club Galatasaray and their sporting director confirmed their interest in signing the player.

However, Jose Mourinho blocked the transfer after refusing the sanction Fellaini's sale in the summer transfer window. The Portuguese tactician admitted the midfielder is "too important" for him.

Fellaini struggled to establish himself at United following his move from Everton and for some fans he continues to embody the struggles of David Moyes' ill-fated nine-month spell in charge. However, the 29-year-old looks to have reinvented himself under Mourinho, who has repeatedly praised his dedication and impact.

Fellaini broke the deadlock as United beat Basel 3-0 in their Champions League opener last week after coming on to replace the injured Paul Pogba and started against his former club on Sunday, as they cruised to a 4-0 win.

After the game, the first Fellaini has started this season, Mourinho reiterated what makes the Belgian such an important player in his plans.

"I always thought that he was a player with special qualities and players with special qualities are players with a place in your team or in your squad," Mourinho told United's official website.

"I knew he was a player with a lot to give, but I think the relation between the players and the managers are very important in their performance levels, confidence levels and self-esteem levels.

"I think we managers are guilty many times of good things the players do and we are also guilty of bad things, or players not performing as well as they could do. I think that's part of our careers and I think Marouane is performing very well because he feels I respect him as a player."