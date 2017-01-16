Paul Pogba has revealed he could have signed for Barcelona or Real Madrid in the summer, but is now determined to restore Manchester United to the top tier of European football. The France international became the world's most expensive player when he returned to United from Juventus in a deal worth £90m (€102m) and has slowly settled into life in the Premier League.

The 23-year-old suffered a frustrating afternoon during his side's 1-1 draw with Liverpool on Sunday (15 January). He gave away a penalty in the first half and was lucky to escape punishment after wrestling Jordan Henderson to the ground as the bitter rivals locked horns in an absorbing encounter.

But despite his woes against Jurgen Klopp's men, Pogba has been enjoying life at Old Trafford and is glad he chose his former club over Real Madrid and Barcelona.

"I came here because I have targets, it's a big challenge for me," Pogba told SFR Sport, as quoted by ESPN. "I could have gone to Real Madrid or Barcelona, they were interested. I chose to return, because I had that in my heart. It was my feeling that brought me here. I want to win with Manchester United, I've never won with them. I had always said that I would return. I didn't know when. Because it's a club that I like a lot."

United's nine-game winning streak came to an end against Liverpool, but Jose Mourinho's men have been in fine form ever since the Portuguese changed his system in order to accommodate Pogba, Ander Herrera and Michael Carrick in midfield. United are currently sixth in the Premier League and Pogba is completely focused on helping his side replicate their former glories.

"I want United to become the great United again," added Pogba. "That's my challenge here. The fee, I don't even think about it any more. I came to play football. It's not true that I'm happy today because I'm the most expensive player in the world. I have forgotten all that. I don't care. I'm only interested in the pitch, in the ball, that's what counts."