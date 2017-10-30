Manchester United are interested in signing Paris Saint-Germain full-back Thomas Meunier should he continue to grow frustrated with life in the French capital, according to reports.

PSG view Meunier as their long-term solution at right-back but the Belgium international often finds himself acting as Dani Alves' understudy, following the Brazil international's arrival from Juventus in the summer. The former Club Brugge starlet has started six of PSG's 11 Ligue 1 games, providing a healthy return of three goals and two assists in the process, but has not featured at all in the club's Champions League campaign so far this term.

In a recent interview with L'Equipe, Meunier underlined his intention to play in every match for his club, telling the publication: "I want to play every match, whether it is against Gueugnon, Niort or Bayern Munich. I want to be on the pitch every time."

The Sun now report United are among the teams hopeful of luring the Belgian away from the Parc de Princes with the promise of a more significant first-team role.

Antonio Valencia is United's current right-back option under Jose Mourinho but at 32, a long-term replacement will have to be sought soon. United also have little cover for the Ecuador international in their squad, with the likes of Matteo Darmian unable to match his contribution going forward.

Meunier, a self-confessed United fan, already has a host of big-name admirers, including Real Madrid, who are also said to be monitoring his situation at PSG.

Both Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea were said to have made Meunier a transfer priority during the summer window only to be knocked back by the French giants, according to Belgium's La Derniere Heure.

The London clubs went out and strengthened the right-hand side of their defence during the summer, with Spurs bringing in another PSG player in Serge Aurier for £23m while Chelsea signed Italy international Davide Zappacosta.

But according to the Belgian publication, Meunier was a first-choice option for both sides.