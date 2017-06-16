Manchester United and Juventus are reportedly closely monitoring the situation of Andre Gomes amid suggestions that Barcelona could cash in on the Portugal international in the summer transfer window. New manager Ernesto Valverde is expected to give the Portugal international a chance to prove himself in the pre-season but AS suggests that the La Liga giants won't block his departure if an offer close to €35m (£30.6m, $39.1m) arrives.

The 23-year-old midfielder was the subject of one of the biggest transfer sagas of the last summer transfer window after being linked with all Chelsea, Manchester United, Juventus and Real Madrid.

At some point reports in Spain claimed that he was set to make the move to the Santiago Bernabeu after Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane had identified him as the perfect alternative to Paul Pogba.

Barcelona, however, finally won the race after paying Valencia €35m plus €20m in add-ons. The Catalans were thought to have signed the long-term replacement of Andres Iniesta and even agreed to include a weird clause which states that they would also need to pay an extra €15m fee to Valencia should the midfielder win the Ballon d'Or more than once.

But Gomes has since failed to justify that price tag in his debut season at Barcelona, even being booed by his own crowd in some games.

AS claims that Valverde has told club officials that he still counts on Gomes ahead of the new season. However, the Spanish publication suggests that the club could still consider to part ways with the Portugal international if they are able to recoup the €35m invested in his services a year ago.

The report adds that both United and Juve are tracking the situation after both clubs already made "interesting" offers to sign Gomes from Valencia during the last summer transfer window.

In this sense, United may have an advantage on a potential battle as Jose Mourinho and Gomes both tied to agent Jorge Mendes.

Gomes meanwhile, is said to be likely to stay at Barcelona but his opportunities at the Nou Camp might be restricted if the Catalans complete the signing of Marco Verratti from Paris Saint Germain to bolstering the middle of the park.