Manchester United will certainly feel the absence of Paul Pogba but must find a way to cope without the influential France international, according to Gary Neville.

Pogba suffered a hamstring problem during United's opening Champions League group stage match against Basel last week. Initial suggestions stated that the former Juventus star will be out for up to a month, but Jose Mourinho revealed he does not know if he will be without the 24-year-old "for 12 days or 12 weeks".

United did not seem to overly miss Pogba on Sunday (19 September) when they secured a 4-0 victory over Everton at Old Trafford, but Neville is certain his former side will miss the Frenchman, though admits Mourinho does have a number of capable deputies able to fill the void.

"He's a big miss," Neville told Sky Sports. "You talk about characters and personality on the pitch, Pogba always wants the ball and always believes in himself. Even if it's not going well for him he'll try the next pass.

"He has taken some stick over the last 12 months in terms of his price tag and the expectation of what people believe he should be delivering. He'll probably admit himself that last season he fell below his standards but he started off this season brilliantly.

He is a loss but Marouane Fellaini has come in, and United have got Ander Herrera, Michael Carrick.

"You're going to lose players during the season, you've got to overcome it. United will have to cope with that."

Pogba will no doubt miss his side's Carabao Cup third round clash with Burton Albion on Wednesday (20 September) and is not the only United star currently on the sidelines.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Marcos Rojo and young defender Axel Tuanzebe are all currently suffering from knee and back injuries respectively, while Luke Shaw, who has not enjoyed the happiest of spells under Mourinho, is still being troubled by an ankle problem.