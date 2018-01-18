Manchester United have held initial discussions with David de Gea's representatives over extending the Spain goalkeeper's contract at Old Trafford, according to reports.

De Gea, 27, has 18 months left on his £200,000-a-week United deal, although the club have the option of extending it by a further 12 months.

The Daily Telegraph says talks between United and De Gea began earlier in January and are at a "very early stage".

The report comes days after Red Devils manager Jose Mourinho said he expects the club to offer the Spaniard a deal amid rumours that Real Madrid are planning to make a fresh approach for him in the summer.

"A goalkeeper like he is and obviously a club that wants to be better and better and better, we are not going to let [the option to extend his deal] go away," Mourinho was quoted as saying by Press Association Sport. "But obviously we are going to try [for a new deal].

"I just trust the board and the work they do. I don't negotiate players, I don't discuss numbers and contracts.

"I just say what is obvious. Anyone of you would say the same – David is to keep."

Real Madrid have been persistently linked with De Gea and came close to signing the Spain international in 2015. However, the transfer collapsed on the deadline day as the necessary paperwork was not filed on time.

Reports have suggested that Real are planning a massive overhaul of their squad in the summer after a disappointing season in which the Madrid side have fallen 19 points behind La Liga leaders Barcelona.

PSG forward Neymar, Chelsea's Eden Hazard and Thibaut Courtois and Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski are among the names linked with a summer move to the Santiago Bernabeu.

Real head coach Zinedine Zidane has come under mounting pressure amid a run of form that has seen the defending Spanish and European champions win just one game out of their last five.