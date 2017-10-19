Manchester United defender Phil Jones has reportedly begun negotiations with the club over a new deal after an impressive start to the season.

The 25-year-old has struggled with injuries since moving to Old Trafford from Blackburn Rovers in the summer of 2011 but has established himself as one United's first choice centre-backs.

Jones signed a new four-year deal in June 2015 but, according to ESPN, United have already begun talks over a new contract even though they have the option to extend the current deal for a further 12 months.

Both parties are understood to be confident of reaching a deal, although the financial details have not been disclosed yet.

Under Jose Mourinho, United's defensive record has greatly improved and they have conceded just two goals in 12 games in all competitions so far this term, both coming in their 2-2 draw away against Stoke City on 9 September.

Jones has so far played every minute of his side's Premier League campaign, which has seen United win six and draw two of their first eight league fixtures so far.

In comparison, the defender had played just 28 league games in the last two seasons combined, although he admittedly started 24 of those fixtures. Jones' new-found form has not gone unnoticed with Gareth Southgate, who has recalled the Preston-born defender into the England squad.

Jones, however, was an unused substitute against Benfica in the Champions League on Wednesday night (18 October), as he carried a minor knock.

United did not reveal the extent of injury, but confirmed he picked it up while on international duty with England during the recent break. After the game, Jose Mourinho said he remained hopeful Jones would start against Huddersfield Town on Saturday [21 October], while he ruled out Eric Bailly for the trip to face David Wagner's side.

"Phil Jones was on the bench because he felt that if we really needed him, he could [play]," the Portuguese was quoted as saying by United's official website. "So if he was at that stage today, on Saturday I think he will be in a condition to play. For Eric Bailly, I think it will be difficult."