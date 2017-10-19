Jose Mourinho has reportedly opened talks with Manchester United over a new deal, but neither him nor the club are in a rush to reach an agreement.

On Sunday (15 October), during an interview with French TV station TF1, the Portuguese admitted he would not end his career at Old Trafford, despite previously claiming he could stay at his current club for 15 years.

Mourinho repeated the claims on Tuesday [17 October] in his press conference ahead of United's Champions League tie away at Benfica, but pointed out it was because he believed it is now "impossible" to remain at a club for as long as the likes of Sir Alex Ferguson and Arsene Wenger.

The United manager also insisted he was fully committed to the club he joined in the summer of 2016, rubbishing reports he was could leave Old Trafford for Paris Saint Germain.

According to sources cited by ESPN, Mourinho and United have instead already begun negotiation to extend the former's deal, however both parties are understood to be relaxed about the negotiations. The Sun claimed last week that the 20-time English league champions were preparing a deal which could see Mourinho earn £65m over five years.

Mourinho's current deal expires in 2019, although it includes the option of keeping him at the club until at least 2020 and ahead of the match against Benfica the 54-year-old appeared to hint he was keen to extend his contract.

"I was asked 'how is it possible in modern football that any manager is going to last 15 to 20 years in the same club?' I think it is impossible to last for so long. If, in this moment, I wanted to finish my career in two, three, four or five years then I would say yes, I want to finish my career with Manchester United."

The Portuguese is already one of highest-paid managers in world football, earning around £250,000 a week, but United were reportedly preparing a new long-term deal for the 54-year-old that will pay the same basic wage, while offering a greater incentive package for winning trophies.

The Old Trafford hierarchy is understood to be hugely impressed with the way Mourinho has turned around the club's fortunes in less than a year-and-a-half. The former Real Madrid and Chelsea manager guided United to two trophies in his first season at United and his men have started this season on the front foot, winning six and drawing two of their first eight Premier League matches.

On Wednesday [18 October], United secured their third win in as many games in the Champions League this season, as they overcame Benfica 1-0 in Lisbon thanks to a Marcus Rashford goal. The result means United lead Group A, with a three point gap on second-placed Basel and six points ahead of CSKA Moscow.

Of their remaining three games in the group stage, United will play two at home and could clinch a spot in the knockout stage for the first time since 2014 if they beat Benfica at Old Trafford in two weeks and CSKA Moscow fail to win in Switzerland against Basel.