Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho led his players and staff in a minute's silence before a training session at Carrington in tribute to the victims of the Manchester suicide bomb attack. Twenty-two people, including children, were killed and 59 injured on Monday night (22 May) after an explosion following an Ariana Grande concert at the Manchester Arena.

United are due to fly to Stockholm this afternoon for tomorrow's Europa League final against Ajax, a match that will go ahead as scheduled after Uefa, which implemented a number of additional security measures following the lorry attack in the Swedish capital in April, said there was currently "no specific intelligence which might suggest that any of the activities in Stockholm may be the target of attacks".

Mourinho was due to hold his pre-match press conference at the Friends Arena at 17.15, although Uefa has now accepted United's request to cancel.

"Due to the tragic events in Manchester on Monday night and the effect it has had on everyone here at the club, and within our city, the club has decided to cancel this evening's pre-match press conference ahead of the Europa League final in Stockholm, Sweden," the club said.

"We are sure that, in the circumstances, you will all understand our position on this matter. Our thoughts are with the victims and their families at this terribly difficult time."

United also closed the Old Trafford megastore, museum, Red Cafe and Stadium Tour to the public. They also stated that club staff were "ready to help the police and other emergency services in any way that may be required at this challenging time for our city".

In a short statement, Mourinho said: "We're all very sad about the tragic events last night; we can't take out of our minds and hearts the victims and their families. We have a job to do and will fly to Sweden to do that job. It's a pity we cannot fly with the happiness we always have before a big game. I know, even during my short time here, that the people of Manchester will pull together as one."

Training session

On the training session itself, the Manchester Evening News report that Marouane Fellaini joined captain Wayne Rooney, Phil Jones, Timothy Fosu-Mensah, Axel Tuanzebe, Scott McTominay and Demetri Mitchell in a small group of players that worked away from the main squad.

The Belgian midfielder, who scored in the semi-final second-leg meeting with Celta Vigo, limped out of a goalless draw at Southampton last week and did not play on the final day of the Premier League season at home to Crystal Palace. Fellaini previously stated that he "should be fine" for the final.

Chris Smalling is said to have trained with the main group, perhaps hinting that he, rather than Jones, could be set to start alongside Daley Blind at centre-back against Ajax. The 27-year-old missed that 2-0 win over Palace due to a toe injury and had been considered doubtful.

Eric Bailly is suspended following his late altercation with Celta duo John Guidetti and Facundo Roncaglia at Old Trafford that led to a straight red card, while Marcos Rojo was ruled out for the season after suffering significant knee ligament damage during the semi-final second-leg win over Anderlecht. Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Ashley Young and Luke Shaw will also miss the final due to injury.