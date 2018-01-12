Borussia Dortmund attacker Christian Pulisic is reportedly being targeted by Manchester United, who are ready to compete with arch-rivals Liverpool for the USA international's signature in the summer transfer window.

Pulisic, 19, has emerged as one of the world's best young talents in the last couple of seasons and is now one of Dortmund's most important players due to the constant injury problems suffered by Marco Reus and the departure of Ousmane Dembele, who joined Barcelona in acrimonious fashion.

Liverpool are known admirers of the 19-year-old and have attempted to lure him to the Premier League in previous years - they reportedly saw a £35m approach rebuffed last year - but Dortmund are understandably reluctant to part with their prized starlet, who has scored three goals in 15 Bundesliga appearances this season.

It remains to be seen if Liverpool reignite their interest in Pulisic - the Reds seem to be focusing on a swoop for Monaco's Thomas Lemar and the French League champions are reportedly willing to listen to offers of around £62m - but The Independent report that Jurgen Klopp's side are likely to make a move for the talented teenager, with United ready to respond to any activity from Anfield.

United boss Jose Mourinho has been searching for a new creative midfield attacker for some time now. His attempts to sign Inter Milan's Ivan Perisic were thwarted in the summer, while Henrikh Mkhitaryan could well leave after falling out with the Portuguese once again.

Dortmund are said to be interested in their former playmaker Mkhitaryan, who joined United from BVB in the summer of 2016, and the Red Devils are willing to swap at the Armenia international for Pulisic should Dortmund wish to do so, though wages could prove to be a sticking point.

United are not only interested in Pulisic's effectiveness on the pitch, but also off it. The young American is the leading light for football in his home country, and United are keen to take advantage of his boundless marketing potential while also reaping the rewards his performances could bring to Old Trafford.