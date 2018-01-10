Manchester United could be closing in on their first January transfer after having come to an agreement with Lucas Moura over a move to Old Trafford this month.

Jose Mourinho has been desperate to add more width to his attack since the summer and therefore, he was eager to sign Ivan Perisic. But the Red Devils failed with a move for the Croatian, and now they have turned their attention towards the Paris Saint-Germain winger.

Moura has fallen out favour under Unai Emery this campaign following the summer arrivals of Neymar and Kylian Mbappe. The Brazilian has played just 72 minutes in Ligue 1 this season and is keen to leave the club in search of regular first-team football.

PSG boss Emery has opened the door for players who are struggling for game time to find other opportunities and will sanction the move if United make a concrete offer for the player. The two clubs, however, are at loggerheads with regards to the terms on offer.

According to Italian publication Gazzetta dello Sport, Moura has reached an agreement with United but the two clubs are yet to reach a deal. The Red Devils are said to be keen to sign the winger on loan until the end of the campaign, but PSG want a permanent deal.

PSG are seeking an offer of around €40m (£35m, $47m) for Moura, but United are not ready to match their valuation and are only looking for a temporary deal. Antoine Griezmann remains the Red Devils' long-term target and they are likely to make a move for the Atletico Madrid forward in the summer once his €100m release clause is activated.

Moura has three options to remain in France with Bordeaux, FC Nantes and OGC Nice keen to sign him this month while Real Betis remains an option in Spain. The Brazil international, however, will leave PSG only for United.

According to Sky Sports, the Premier League giants are yet to make an offer for the winger despite maintaining a strong interest in signing him. Moura will also be able to play in the Champions League for United as he has not even appeared in one group stage fixture for the current Ligue 1 leaders.