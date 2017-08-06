Manchester United have reached an agreement with Penarol for the transfer of Guillermo Varela , after falling out of favour with the Red Devils. The Uruguayan did not report back for first-team training this season, spending most of the time in his homeland, having not featured for the club's reserves, either, this summer and is desperate for a move back to his home country.

The Manchester Evening News reports that after intense dialogue with the club's head of corporate development, Matt Judge, the Uruguayan club have agreed on a transfer fee which includes a sell-on clause. The defender was David Moyes' first signing following his arrival but he only broke into the United first-team under Louis van Gaal with some impressive performances at right-back. However, his stay was short-lived as he became the first casualty of Jose Mourinho's squad redressal last summer.

He was sent on a season-long loan to Eintracht Frankfurt where he had a turbulent time, missing eight months of the season through injury. In what was only his second appearance for the Bundesliga club, Varela suffered an ankle ligament injury in September which kept him out for more than six months. Following his return in February, he was forced into another brief spell on the sidelines to remove a screw placed in his ankle following his initial injury.

However, after the injury setback, he was asked to sit out of the German Cup following a bizarre row with the club officials. Varela got a tattoo against the wishes of head coach Niko Kovac, which became inflamed, and the 24-year-old was then suspended by Eintracht with immediate effect for what was seen as "grossly negligent behaviour", ending hopes of a loan extension.

With his deal to Penarol now all but done, a source close to MEN said: "Guillermo decided to play in Penarol for personal tranquillity. The player decided it after how badly he was treated in Frankfurt. His experience in Europe was not good. In 2017/18, Guillermo would have been making only £4,000 per week."