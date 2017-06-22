Manchester United are keen on completing the signing of Real Madrid striker Alvaro Morata after his teammate Cristiano Ronaldo made peace with the Spanish capital club's president Florentino Perez.

The Portuguese international wanted to leave the Champions League and the La Liga winners after Real failed to back him over tax fraud allegations. This led to him being immediately linked with a return to Old Trafford, while Paris Saint-Germain were also interested in signing him.

Perez said the club is "relaxed" regarding the situation and admitted that he did not hold talks with the 32-year-old after the former was re-elected as the club's president. According to The Sun, Real chief's public backing of Ronaldo has cooled the situation.

The ex-United star has made a U-turn and is "reconsidering" his plans to leave the 12-time European champions. This has seen United go all-out in signing Morata as they look to bolster their strike force for the new season.

Jose Mourinho had Zlatan Ibrahimovic to lead his side's attack last season. The tall Swede suffered a knee injury in April and that will keep him out of action until the start of the next year. His injury setback has forced the Red Devils to release him after the end of the last season.

The 20-time English champions are in the market for a new striker as Ibrahimovic's replacement. Morata has been identified as a priority target in that position by the Portuguese tactician in the summer transfer window.

United are preparing a £60m ($76.1m) bid for the Spain international after Ronaldo was convinced to continue at Real. Mourinho wants to complete Morata's signing before the team flies to the US for the pre-season tour in July.

Morata was Real's second leading goalscorer last season, behind Ronaldo, who scored 42 goals across all competitions. The former Juventus striker managed 20 goals, which includes 15 goals in the La Liga.