Fulham manager Slavisa Jokanovic has confirmed interest from "big clubs" in signing Ryan Sessegnon and admitted that the teenager's future is not in his control anymore.

The 17-year-old has been one of the hottest properties in the Championship. He has already made over 50 appearances for the Cottagers, which include 24 starts in the league this term. He has scored five goals and registered three assists in the process this season.

Sessegnon's form has seen him attract interest from Premier League clubs Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur. Champions League winners Real Madrid are also believed to have joined the race for his signature, reports Goal.com.

He was also linked with a move to England's top flight club competition in the summer. However, Sessegnon snubbed advances from the top Premier League sides and committed his future to Fulham by signing a new contract.

The former Watford manager remains hopeful that he would take his suggestion and continue at Craven Cottage. Jokanovic also remains confident that Sessegnon, who can play as a left-back and left-wing, can be a star for England in the future.

"It's nice for him [to be linked with a move] and for the club too. And if you want to say, it's nice for myself, I must be satisfied because big clubs are interested in our player," Jokanovic said, as quoted by Goal.com.

"I wish he is going to stay with me, but it's not in my control. I believe he's a clever man, believe the people around him are clever enough, he's played more than 50 games, he's 17.

"I know in the past in the last summer there's been interest around him but he took the decision to stay with us — a fantastic decision in my opinion.

"At the end of the day he's only 17 - he's got time. I try not to mention this name so many times. I expect he won't listen to anything that I say, he'll be ready for the Hull game and push like he does for all the games.

"The future for this kid is bright, I don't know when some news will happen. Right now this kid plays so well, I can't control this situation. We believe he's going to be an important player in this country and in the future for the English national team."