Manchester United have received a massive boost ahead of their midweek clash against Everton, with world-record signing Paul Pogba returning to full training after recovering from a hamstring injury. The Red Devils succumbed to what was their eighth home draw of the season against West Bromwich Albion, putting their hopes of qualifying for the Champions League in jeopardy, with Arsenal closing in on them.

According to a statement on the United official website, Pogba reported for training for the first time after limping away in the second half of their Europa League round of 16 second leg tie against Rostov on 16 March and is likely to feature in some capacity against Everton. United will also welcome back Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Ander Herrera to the XI after the duo served their respective suspensions.

Chris Smalling, Juan Mata and Phil Jones will remain on the sidelines after failing to recover from their respective injuries. Meanwhile, Luke Shaw remains a doubt after he was removed from the squad of 18 against West Brom. United have 10 games left in the season and are currently four points adrift of fourth-placed Manchester City, who play the Gunners on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Jose Mourinho cut a distraught figure following his team's failure to break through the Baggies' defence. He praised their goalkeeper Ben Foster profusely for a string of incredible saves but insisted that the Red Devils have to be more efficient in front of goal.

"The key is a goal. You know that by defending very well, being very consistent defensively, from that point of view we had the game under control. We did that so well with the line amazingly up with a lot of risks behind us. The boys did phenomenally well but then you have to score goals to open the game and to make the game completely different. It doesn't matter if it's the first minute or last minute, the reality is Foster made some good saves and we missed some incredible chances," Mourinho said after the game.