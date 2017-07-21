Manchester United have reignited their interest in Renato Sanches after Bayern Munich CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge confirmed that the German champions are willing to negotiate the sale of the midfielder. AC Milan are admirers but are unwilling to match the Bundesliga side's valuation of the player.

The Portugal international was heavily linked with a move to Old Trafford last summer, but chose to join Bayern instead from his boyhood club Benfica. The 19-year-old midfielder failed to meet expectations in his debut season, and made just 17 appearances in the Bundesliga of which just six were from the start.

Carlo Ancelotti has further strengthened in midfield this summer by signing Lyon's Corentin Tolisso to replace Xabi Alonso and the Bayern chief is certain that Sanches will not get sufficient game time during the upcoming campaign. The Bavarian giants are ready to negotiate either a loan or a permanent deal, but to do the latter, interested clubs will have to stump up at least €48m (£43m).

"He won't get enough minutes at Bayern, so we're willing to negotiate a loan deal and maybe beyond that," Rummenigge said, as quoted by Four Four Two. "I'm not the coach, but I think Renato needs regular football. I can confirm Milan's interest, but talks didn't progress last week."

"If a club are interested in a Bayern player, they must be ready to deal with significant economic figures and I don't feel that Milan are ready to meet our demands. We'll say that it wouldn't be bad if a €48m offer came in for him..." the Bayern chief added.

According to the Guardian, Jose Mourinho is ready to make a move for Sanches after failing in a move to lure Eric Dier from Tottenham Hotspur. The England international was his primary target, but the north London club are unwilling to part with the midfielder despite United offering to pay up to £60m.

The Portuguese manager has made signing a holding midfielder a priority this summer and has been linked with a number of players. Nemanja Matic and Marco Verratti are also on the Red Devils' radar, but the duo have not yet been made available for transfer by their respective clubs Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain.