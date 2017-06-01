Manchester United have reportedly turned down a £60m ($77.2m) bid from Real Madrid for David de Gea with the Red Devils reluctant to allow the stopper to leave this summer.

The Spanish goalkeeper was close to joining the La Liga champions in 2015 but the move collapsed in the final hours of transfer deadline day, and he has since agreed a new deal until the summer of 2019.

According to Sky Sports, Real have made signing De Gea one of their main priorities this summer and have offered more than three times the price United paid Atletico Madrid to sign the goalkeeper in 2011. The Red Devils, who are preparing to return to the Champions League next season following their triumph in the Europa League, are not keen to let their three-time player of the season leave.

Jose Mourinho has confirmed that he wants to keep De Gea at Old Trafford labelling the stopper the "top in the world" despite choosing to start Sergio Romero in the final of the Europa League. The Spain international's future at the club became uncertain after the Portuguese manager had criticised him during a game against West Bromwich Albion, but United are said to be confident about retaining his services despite the overtures of Real in recent weeks.

Meanwhile, Keylor Navas, who is the Spanish capital club's first choice stopper at the moment, has made it clear that he intends to remain at the Santiago Bernabeu despite the club being linked with a move for De Gea.

"I don't think about leaving. I have three years left on my contract. I'm will return next season stronger than ever. My target is clear, I will keep working to take every challenge as it comes. I have no problem in competing [with other keepers] as I have always done," Navas said as quoted by AS.